Image caption Crowds gather every year on 9 May to celebrate the liberation of the islands from German occupation in World War Two

Events marking the 75th anniversary of the Channel Islands' liberation in 1945 have been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Jersey's liberation ceremony, held in Liberation Square, is one of the major events that will no longer be taking place this year.

The States of Guernsey said it would be "radically re-shaping" its plans in line with public health guidance.

Celebrations across the islands were planned to take place on 9 May.

Liberation Day marks the end of the German occupation of the Channel Islands between 1940 and 1945.

The Bailiff of Jersey, Timothy Le Cocq, said: "The advice from Government is clear and it is in the best interests of the people of Jersey to cancel Liberation 75 events.

"It is sad and disappointing for such a milestone anniversary however, public health must be, and is, the priority."

Events cancelled in Jersey include:

Liberation Live

VE75 Festival

Liberation Village

Jersey Week

Lib75 Film Festival

All Liberation 75 parish events.

Community projects including commemorative exhibitions will continue as normal.

A planned visit from The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to the islands has also been cancelled in response to the outbreak.

The States of Guernsey could not confirm which events would go ahead, but said organisers would use technology "wherever possible".

The Bailiff of Guernsey Sir Richard Collas said: "The community can rest assured that we remain committed to marking Liberation Day with due regard to the significance of the occasion and to the recognition our war-time generation are rightly due."

The island of Sark has not said if its liberation celebrations on 10 May will be affected.