Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two of the new cases of the virus have "no travel history" according to the government

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Jersey has risen by four to 10, the States has announced.

Two of the new cases have "no travel history", which means they are the first confirmed cases to contract the virus on the island, they confirmed.

There have been 323 negative tests for the virus.

The decision to close schools from Monday until at least 20 April to contain the virus was made by the government on Wednesday.

The first case of Covid-19 on the island was detected on 10 March.