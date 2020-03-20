Image copyright ORLANDO SIERRAFP/Getty ImagesA Image caption Ten people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jersey

All new arrivals in Jersey "must" self-isolate for 14 days even if they are not displaying coronavirus symptoms, the States has announced.

All members of shared households must stay at home, even if only one person has returned.

However, the new guidance does not apply to "essential workers" who are necessary to "keep the island running".

The announcement comes after the total number of island cases rose to 10, including two with "no travel history".

Arrivals who are displaying "flu-like symptoms" will be met at the ports and provided transport, the States said.

Passengers who are asymptomatic can use public transport for a journey of up to an hour to travel home if necessary, as long as they observe social distancing advice.

They can also be collected, provided the vehicle is cleaned and they practice social distancing.

"Passengers should travel directly to their homes and not visit any shops during the journey," the States said.

The government has published advice on its website on social distancing and how to self-isolate.

Anyone who develops symptoms during the two-week period should call the dedicated helpline on 01534 445566.

The first case of the virus on the island was detected on 10 March.

Most schools and colleges will close from Monday until at least 20 April.