Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jersey has 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus to date

All pubs, bars and nightclubs in Jersey have been closed to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, the States have announced.

The venues were shut on Sunday evening on the advice of the island's Medical Officer of Health Dr Ivan Muscat.

Restaurants and pubs that serve food may serve alcohol, but only to customers eating a meal at a table.

The announcement came after the total number of confirmed cases on the island rose to 15.

So far schools in Jersey have been closed until at least 20 April and all new arrivals to the island must self-isolate for 14 days.