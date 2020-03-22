Coronavirus: Jersey confirms 15 cases

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nearly 90 in Jersey are still awaiting test results for the virus

Fifteen cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Jersey, health officials have said.

The latest Covid-19 figures on the Channel Island show an increase of three cases in 24 hours.

Eighty-nine people were still waiting for test results after the first case of the virus was detected on 10 March, the States of Jersey said.

Tests which were carried out on another 383 people had come back as negative, it added.

Religious services stop

The States agreed to formally extend social distancing to the whole population of Jersey from last Friday on the advice of the Medical Officer of Health Susan Turnbull.

Most schools and colleges are staying closed until at least 20 April.