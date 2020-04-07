Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The advice for anyone who has symptoms of the virus is to remain in "household isolation"

Jersey's chief medical officer has advised islanders to wear cloth face masks when out in public.

Although there is "limited direct data" on the benefits, Dr Ivan Muscat said there are "good theoretical reasons" to believe cloth masks are helpful.

He stressed masks are an additional measure, and islanders should still practice social distancing.

The US Centre for Disease Control recently updated its guidance to include cloth face masks.

Jersey's government said it is also following the lead of the World Health Organisation, although their online guidance still states that healthy people should only wear a mask if they are caring for someone with the virus.

Shops that sell fabric and sewing supplies are being allowed to reopen so people can make their own

The new guidance from Jersey's government advised that cloth masks should be worn in all public places and should be changed if "soiled, wet or uncomfortable".

Essential workers "may need several masks a day to ensure good hygiene and comfort" it added.

Shops that sell "fabric and sewing supplies" will now be allowed to open, so people who want to make masks can buy the materials they need.

Anyone who has symptoms of the virus should still be in "household isolation", the guidance added.

"Having a mask does not mean that they can leave home safely without transmitting the virus to others."