Image caption The prison service said it expected a maximum of 10 prisoners would be released under the scheme

Low-risk prisoners in Jersey will be released early if coronavirus enters the prison population, the government has said.

Inmates with seven months or less left of their sentences will be eligible for release on temporary licence.

Those released will be checked on by the probation service and will be subject to drug and alcohol tests.

The scheme aims to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and "alleviate pressure" on the health service.

Nick Cameron, governor and head of the Prison Service, said they would only go ahead with the plans to release a maximum of 10 prisoners "should we have to".

"Prisoners may be returned to prison, to complete their sentence in custody, once the risks of Covid-19 have passed," he added.

Inmates convicted of violent or sexual offences would not be considered for release, the government said.

Mr Cameron said the prison had taken "proactive steps" to prevent the spread of the virus, including the cancellation of all visits and the isolation of vulnerable inmates.

"No prisoner with C19 symptoms, or positive for C19 would be released", he added.

The Minister for Home Affairs, Constable Len Norman said the government was "committed to ensuring that justice is served", but said the temporary scheme responded to an "unprecedented situation".

There are currently no cases of coronavirus in Jersey's La Moye prison.