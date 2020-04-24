Image caption Social distancing rules require islanders to keep 2m (6ft) away from others when outside

Lockdown restrictions in Jersey have been extended for a further two weeks to help delay the spread of coronavirus.

Islanders must not leave their home for more than two hours a day under measures extended until 11 May to encourage people to stay at home.

Health Minister Richard Renouf said it would allow ministers to devise an exit strategy by the end of the month.

There have been 278 cases of Covid-19 and 19 deaths on the island.

The lockdown began on 30 March and people must only leave their homes for essential shopping, daily exercise and medical needs.

Deputy Renouf said: "I extended the order on the recommendation of the Medical Officer of Health in order to allow us time to plan our detailed exit process.

"For the moment we want to continue the good work islanders have put in, in keeping the spread of the virus to low levels."

It follows Guernsey's decision to enter into a phased lifting of lockdown measures.

Chief Minister John Le Fondre said: "The concern is that if you release too quickly, you undo all the good work that has been happening."

He added this had to be balanced with "remembering the stresses and strains put on people around staying at home for this period of time."

He said details of an exit strategy would be released next week.