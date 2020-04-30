Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Pupils are not expected to return to school until 20 April at the earliest

Most schools and colleges in Jersey are to remain closed until at least 1 June, island education bosses have said.

The States said the current closure was being extended until 22 May - the half-term holiday.

That meant States-run schools would not reopen until at least after the holiday, except for the special schools La Sente and Mont à l'Abbé, it said.

School places for critical workers' children and vulnerable children were to continue, the States added.

The announcement comes after Education Minister Tracey Vallois signed a ministerial decision on the exemption "based on the latest advice from the Medical Officer of Health".

Jersey's coronavirus restrictions:

Leave your home only to shop for basic necessities, but as infrequently as possible, daily exercise and for medical reasons advised by a healthcare worker

When you do need to leave your home it should be for no more than two hours a day

All non-essential shops to be closed - a list of exceptions will be published on gov.je

Public gatherings of more than two people, other than from the same household, are banned

Only family members from the same household should exercise and play together

Parents and guardians should only take their children food shopping if there is absolutely no option to leave them at home

You must not have visitors, such as friends and family, in your home

The majority of schools will remain closed until further guidance is issued to parents

Schools caring for the children of critical workers will remain open

Funerals should only be attended by the immediate family, and people from different households must observe social distancing

Highlands College, which does not have a summer half-term break, would be closed until 29 May, the ministerial decision said.

Non-government-provided schools, early years settings, childminders and private nurseries were being advised to follow the closure extension, the States said.

Officials are continuing to work with head teachers, trades unions and others to "develop plans for the eventual phased safe return to childcare, schools and colleges of all children, pupils and students".