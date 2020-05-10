Image caption Islanders will be allowed to meet with up to five people from outside their household

Jersey will enter the first stage of its four-tier lockdown exit strategy from coronavirus on Monday.

Residents will be allowed outside for six hours a day and can meet with up to five people from another household under Level Three.

Restaurants and cafes can serve food outside, and large, non-essential shops will be allowed to re-open.

Rules on personal movement could be "further eased" if the virus remained under control, the government said.

At the start of May the States announced a four-tier exit strategy for the island.

Jersey had been in Level Four since the lockdown began on 30 March, permitting islanders to leave their homes only for exercise, essential shopping and medical needs.

Outdoor time was extended from a maximum of two to four hours on 1 May, allowing islanders to meet up to two people from outside their home.

Under Level Three rules islanders will have to maintain social distancing guidelines when outside, standing at least 2m (6ft) away from anyone outside of their household.

People will not be allowed to visit others in their homes, and cloth masks are "advised" by the government when entering indoor public spaces.

Shops that wish to reopen will have to be a minimum size of 700 sq m and distancing must be observed.

Open air recreational sites will also be allowed to admit visitors, the government said.

Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services said: "We must protect islanders and our finite health services by spending our time outside safely and continuing to shield the severely vulnerable.

"The Government will monitor the situation closely and medical advice will guide any new relaxations through Level 3."