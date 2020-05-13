Image caption The drive-through test centre will charge adults £74.95 for the antibody test

A private care service in Jersey has begun offering islanders antibody tests for a fee.

The drive-through centre has been set up in the car park of the old Tamba Park site, a family attraction that closed in June last year.

Orchid Care Services will charge adults £74.95 for the finger-prick test, and front-line workers £50.

The States said it was investigating the company's claims and urged islanders to be "extremely cautious".

Orchid Care Service, which is regulated by the Jersey Care Commission, claims the on-site "rapid" test sourced from California has 96.9% sensitivity and 99.4% specificity.

Islanders can book for up to four people from the same household to attend the testing in one car, the website says.

Image caption The testing centre has been set up in the car park of the old Tamba Park site

Over 65s will have to pay £50 for the test, and children between 0 and 16 years old will cost £37.50.

Testing will be performed by "fully trained healthcare professionals" in PPE equipment, with results returned in about 30 minutes, the service said.

Orchid Care Services managing director James Ahier said the company was looking to "help" islanders and the testing was not a "a profit-making exercise".

Mr Ahier said: "People are asking for the service and it's there for them."

'Fear and confusion'

The States of Jersey began its antibody testing at the start of May, initially testing 500 randomly selected households.

The government told islanders to be "extremely cautious" when considering private testing as it could not verify if the Tamba Park site "meets clinical standards for care."

"Any testing needs to be undertaken in the right setting, with the right laboratories behind them, in order to give the right results", a spokesperson said.

"Without these controls and without the right scientists leading a testing programme, this will only increase fear and confusion among islanders."