Image caption The 180 beds for Covid-19 patients in Jersey's nightingale hospital are yet to be used

The States of Jersey has agreed to update the island's coronavirus strategy.

The new approach will seek to achieve "very low levels" of the virus in Jersey through widespread testing and "intensive physical distancing".

It will adapt the "delay, contain and shield" strategy pursued by the government since March.

The chief minister is required to present a detailed plan to the Assembly by 3 June.

The change could include tighter border controls requiring "high-quality quarantine" rules and "rigorous testing" for those arriving in the island.

The strategy will also have to provide "explicit" provisions for how mental health services will be "enhanced" during the crisis.

States members rejected an "elimination" strategy proposed by Deputy Jess Perchard, which would have aimed to achieve and maintain zero active cases in the island through "a short period of intense lockdown".

'Least harm overall'

So far the government has sought to delay the spread of coronavirus in order to stop health services becoming overwhelmed.

There have been 306 confirmed cases of the virus and 29 Covid-related deaths in the island.

Jersey's nightingale hospital, which has 180 beds available for coronavirus patients, has not yet been used.

Chief Minister John Le Fondre said an explicit elimination strategy would have imposed "disproportionate restrictive measures" on islanders.

"The challenge we now face as an island community is to continue to navigate through the pandemic in a way that keeps cases at a very low level, causes least harm overall and maximises wellbeing."