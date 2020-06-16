Jersey new parents eligible for year of leave

Image copyright Press Association Image caption Both parents will be eligible for 52 weeks of leave, to be taken in three batches over two years

All new parents in Jersey will be eligible for up to a year off work from 28 June, after the States Assembly finalised a change to the law.

Assembly members originally agreed to the "trailblazing" changes in October.

Both parents can take the leave over two years in three batches to make the rules more "family friendly".

Women will also be allowed to request breastfeeding breaks at work, while their employers must take "reasonable steps" to provide facilities for them.

Parental leave on the island is currently only 26 weeks, half the time offered to new mothers in the UK.

New fathers in Jersey will now receive the same six weeks of paid leave as their partners, up from just two weeks.

Men in England, Scotland and Wales are eligible for two weeks of statuary paternity leave and can only apply for more if their partner returns to work.