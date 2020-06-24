Image copyright Press Association Image caption Both parents in Jersey will soon be eligible for up to six weeks paid leave each

A temporary scheme is being launched by the government of Jersey to help businesses pay for parental leave.

All new parents will be eligible for up to a year off work from 28 June, and will allow a second parent to receive six weeks' paid leave.

The government will offer businesses up to £1,335 per parent to help pay a second partner while its benefit laws are updated.

It said the process had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Interim Parental Payment scheme (IPPS) is due to run until 31 December, when work on parental benefit is expected to be "completed, scrutinised and approved by the Assembly", the States said.

New parents covered by the interim scheme can choose when to take their six weeks of paid leave, including after the new parental benefit regulations had been implemented, the States said.

'Fairest way possible'

Birth mothers will not be eligible for the scheme as they are covered by an existing maternity allowance.

The government said the scheme aimed to "support both families and businesses in the fairest way possible" in the period between the newly-introduced employment law and the wait for the updated benefit regulations.

The Minister for Social Security, Deputy Judy Martin, said: "Last year I promised businesses that I would provide some extra support to them alongside the extension of family friendly rights.

"The new IPPS will make it easy for employers to claim this support."

Employers, including sole traders, must apply for the scheme on behalf of parents, the States said.