Image copyright Condor Ferries Image caption The Commodore Clipper was carrying 21 passengers on Monday night's sailing

Passengers arriving in Jersey on a ferry from England were not tested for Covid-19, the government has confirmed.

The island reopened its borders on Friday, with travellers tested on arrival or required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Twenty-one people were on the Commodore Clipper from Portsmouth on Monday, which docked at around 19:20 BST.

The government said those arriving "out of hours" would be tested at the airport facility the following day.

Border testing facilities in the island "do not operate 24/7", the government said, and are scheduled around the timings of flights and ferry sailings.

Image caption Passengers arriving at the island's harbour are tested at a drive-through facility

A spokesperson for the States said: "We have contacted all Clipper passengers to ensure they have an appointment or are self-isolating for 14 days, and are reviewing the future process with Ports of Jersey and Condor to return the Clipper arrival service to essential travellers only."

The Clipper has offered a limited service for commercial travellers since 3 July.

Passengers on board Monday's sailing were told to self-isolate while waiting for a test at the airport on Tuesday, the government said.

Two other travellers arriving over the weekend tested positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating, alongside 16 people identified by the government's contact tracing team.