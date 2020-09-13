Coronavirus: Jersey delays changes to UK quarantine rules Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Passengers arriving in Jersey from the UK could face a five or 14-day isolation period

Jersey has delayed reclassifying some UK regions under its coronavirus isolation rules until Wednesday.

However, the government said introducing a policy "of this scale" over the weekend would cause "undue distress" to older travellers.

It said the delay would give passengers time to amend their plans.

The government is due to publish an updated list of which areas will move to amber or red early next week.

The changes are expected to take effect from Wednesday night, the States said.