BBC News

Coronavirus: Jersey delays changes to UK quarantine rules

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image captionPassengers arriving in Jersey from the UK could face a five or 14-day isolation period
Jersey has delayed reclassifying some UK regions under its coronavirus isolation rules until Wednesday.
Certain areas were expected to move to a five or 14-day mandatory quarantine for arrivals from Monday as part of the island's traffic-light system.
However, the government said introducing a policy "of this scale" over the weekend would cause "undue distress" to older travellers.
It said the delay would give passengers time to amend their plans.
The government is due to publish an updated list of which areas will move to amber or red early next week.
The changes are expected to take effect from Wednesday night, the States said.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: Fears over arrivals on Jersey's Ecrehous islands

    Published
    11 August

  • Coronavirus: Jersey reclassifies France as higher risk

    Published
    8 August

  • Coronavirus: Jersey to reopen borders on 3 July

    Published
    26 June