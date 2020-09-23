Drugs smugglers in Jersey jailed for £900k haul Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Jersey Police image caption The siezure included MDMA powder, ecstasy tablets, cannabis and cocaine

A group of smugglers who attempted to import drugs valued at £900,000 into Jersey have been jailed.

Border agents intercepted a 37ft yacht carrying cannabis, MDMA and cocaine off the coast of the island last June.

It arrived in St Catherine's Bay from England, and was found to have 5kg of cannabis, 2kg of MDMA, 2kg of ecstasy and 1kg of cocaine on board.

Six men and a woman involved in the failed plot admitted drugs offences at Jersey's Royal Court.

They were given sentences ranging from two to 14 years in jail.

image copyright States of Jersey Border Agency image caption The drugs were seized by border agents as part of Operation Lion in June 2019

The joint operation lasted almost eighteen months with local Police and Customs officers working alongside colleagues from the National Crime Agency, UK Border Force and Australian Police, officers said.

Gang members Daniel Riley, Nicholas Thurban, Paul Brown, Colin Sait, Jon Hughes, Deborah Wolff and John Alexander Roy were given the following jail sentences:

Thurban, 61, from England - 13 years and six months

Sait, 45, from England - 12 years

Brown 59, from England - 12 years

Roy, 55, an Australian national originally from Scotland, 12 years

Hughes, 41, from England - 14 years and three months

Riley, 26, from Jersey - eight years and two months

Wolff, 54, from England - two years