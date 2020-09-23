Drugs smugglers in Jersey jailed for £900k haul
- Published
A group of smugglers who attempted to import drugs valued at £900,000 into Jersey have been jailed.
Border agents intercepted a 37ft yacht carrying cannabis, MDMA and cocaine off the coast of the island last June.
It arrived in St Catherine's Bay from England, and was found to have 5kg of cannabis, 2kg of MDMA, 2kg of ecstasy and 1kg of cocaine on board.
Six men and a woman involved in the failed plot admitted drugs offences at Jersey's Royal Court.
They were given sentences ranging from two to 14 years in jail.
The joint operation lasted almost eighteen months with local Police and Customs officers working alongside colleagues from the National Crime Agency, UK Border Force and Australian Police, officers said.
Gang members Daniel Riley, Nicholas Thurban, Paul Brown, Colin Sait, Jon Hughes, Deborah Wolff and John Alexander Roy were given the following jail sentences:
- Thurban, 61, from England - 13 years and six months
- Sait, 45, from England - 12 years
- Brown 59, from England - 12 years
- Roy, 55, an Australian national originally from Scotland, 12 years
- Hughes, 41, from England - 14 years and three months
- Riley, 26, from Jersey - eight years and two months
- Wolff, 54, from England - two years
Jersey Police described the case, known as Operation Lion, as "one of the most complex drug-related investigations ever undertaken by Jersey law enforcement agencies", with several months of surveillance spanning several jurisdictions.