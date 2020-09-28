More than 100 Napoleonic graves found in Jersey
The graves of more than 100 soldiers who fought in the Napoleonic wars have been found in a churchyard in Jersey.
The Revd Peter Dyson made the discovery at St Saviour's parish church in 2018 and has since launched a project to commemorate those buried.
A memorial plaque listing the names of 58 soldiers who fought at the Battle of Waterloo has been put on display inside the church.
English roses will also be laid to mark all 101 graves.
Mr Dyson spent 18 months investigating the graves in his churchyard.
Using a burial book to cross-check his discoveries, the list of Napoleonic soldiers "grew and grew", he said.
The Napoleonic wars saw the French empire, led by Napoleon I, fight European powers in a series of battles beginning in 1803.
Napoleon was defeated by the British at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.
A committee of experts was set up in February 2018 to further Mr Dyson's efforts and help pay tribute to the soldiers.
They found many of those buried at St Saviour's churchyard had come from all over the world, including France, Spain and the US.
It is believed they died in Jersey after being moved there as army reservists towards the end of the wars.
The 101 English roses are expected to be laid on the soldiers' graves in the coming weeks.
A book detailing many of their life stories, including that of a 12-year-old drummer boy, has also been launched by the committee.
Mr Dyson said the discoveries had given him "pride" for his parish.
