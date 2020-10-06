BBC News

Overdale proposed as new Jersey hospital site

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionOverdale Hospital is the smaller of the two hospitals on the island

Overdale has been proposed as the best site for Jersey's new hospital, the island's government has announced.

The final decision will be put before the States Assembly on 17 November for approval.

The site is already home to an existing hospital, the smaller of the two on the island.

A shortlist was narrowed down to two in September with the other alternative, the People's Park, not chosen after further assessments.

image copyrightGovernment of Jersey
image captionThe proposed site for the new hospital

The sites have been evaluated and a report into the suitability of each has been published by the government.

The search for the new site began in 2012 and £466m was approved for the project in 2017, however the report identifies the final project is expected to cost £550m.

A contract to design the site worth £30m was awarded to Jersey-Spanish construction partnership ROK FCC in June.

Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham told assembly members the site had been selected because it offered:

  • Sufficient size and scope for flexibility in design and future development
  • Allowing the project to be completed by 2026
  • The acquisition of private property and impact on nearby residents is limited
  • Access challenges can be overcome
  • More financially viable compared to alternatives
  • Saves the green spaces of People's Park and Victoria Park

He said the government had offered a guarantee to islanders they would "not repeat the mistakes of the past" during the process and ensure they did not "interfere with the site selection".

Senator Farnham said: "The patient experience will be paramount, meaning we will be able to attract the very best in healthcare professionals providing the highest standards of care for future generations."

Related Topics

  • States of Jersey

More on this story

  • Jersey new hospital shortlist narrowed to two sites

    Published
    4 September

  • Five sites shortlisted for new Jersey hospital

    Published
    13 July

  • Jersey Hospital: Politicians reject rebuild plans

    Published
    14 February 2019

  • New Jersey hospital plans rejected for second time

    Published
    14 January 2019

  • New Jersey hospital site debate rekindled after report

    Published
    15 November 2018

  • Jersey States approve £466m hospital funding

    Published
    13 December 2017