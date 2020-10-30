BBC News

Dead dolphins washed up on Jersey beaches

image copyrightTherese Kennedy
image captionThe dolphins were likely to have been accidentally killed by fishing trawlers chasing the same fish

Two dolphins have died and washed up on beaches in Jersey.

One of them, a common dolphin, was found near Millbrook on Friday morning with a rope wrapped around its tail.

Therese Kennedy, who found it while walking her dog on the beach, said the animal was bleeding from its mouth as well as being tangled in the rope.

Marine scientist Francis Binney explained fishing trawlers accidentally catch, injure or kill dolphins when chasing shoals.

He confirmed a second dolphin had been found in St Ouen's Bay.

image copyrightTherese Kennedy
image captionOne of the dolphins was found with a rope wrapped tightly around its tail

Mr Binney said Jersey sees around six marine mammal strandings every winter, due to the scarcity of food driving them inland and likelihood of pups becoming separated from their parents.

Common Dolphins are found all over British waters, with most sightings being seen off the south and west coast of the UK, according to Wildlife Trusts.

They generally weigh around 150kg, grow to up to 2.7m in length and live between 20 and 30 years.

  • Dolphins

  • Danny the Dorset Dolphin killed by ship strike

    21 hours ago

  • Record sightings of whales, dolphins and seals in UK, says Wildlife Trusts

    31 December 2019