Jersey's chief minister faces vote of no confidence
- Published
A vote of no confidence has been lodged against Jersey's Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondre.
The proposition, put forward by Senator Kristina Moore, has been backed by six States members including one assistant minister.
It follows concerns over how the government's chief executive Charlie Parker was granted permission to take on a second job.
Senator Moore said Mr Le Fondre had shown "a problem with the truth".
Last week it emerged the chief executive had accepted an additional role as a non-executive director of a UK investment trust company.
On Friday Mr Le Fondre confirmed his approval "was not formalised in writing as it should have been", and members of the States Employment Board were not consulted or informed.
He said the "regrettable" error had been the result of "a number of factors, including the management of the Covid-19 pandemic".
'The final straw'
A letter from Mr Parker to Mr Le Fondre also revealed the Deputy Chief Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham had expressed "some reservations and concerns" about the appointment.
Mrs Moore said the mishap marked "the final straw" for the public, who she said "can no longer have trust and confidence that what they're being told is factually correct".
She claimed the chief minister had shown "a problem with the truth" during his time in office.
Mr Le Fondre was elected by States members as the government's leader in 2018 by 30 votes to 19.
A vote of no confidence is supported by assistant minister Senator Steve Pallett, Constable Sadie Le Sueur Rennard, Constable Mike Jackson, Constable John Le Bailly, Deputy Louise Doublet and Deputy Steve Ahier.
States members could be asked to vote on the proposal this week if the usual two-week lodging period is waived.
Analysis
Freddie Miller, Political reporter, BBC News
We already know Senator Steve Pallett - an Assistant Minister - is calling for change.
Expect at least a handful of other members of government to do the same.
Remember, this Council of Ministers has always been something of a coalition of convenience, made up of members from across the political spectrum.
Some feel the delicate ties binding it together are now irreparably frayed, and public confidence in Senator John Le Fondre's leadership has been lost.
But with the island at a critical stage in its fight against Covid-19, there are also those who believe a change could throw into doubt the future of the government's proposals to pay for the pandemic, build a new hospital and develop a population policy.
However, there is plenty of unhappiness - including inside government - about Charlie Parker's second job, and the way the situation has been handled.
Given the timing, though, some may vote to retain the status quo despite thinking someone else would do a better job as Chief Minister.