Jersey Care Model seeks to reduce hospital 'dependency'
- Published
The States of Jersey have approved the strategic objectives of the island's proposed care model.
Jersey will aim to reduce dependency on its hospital through "person-centred care" and a move towards community-based services.
Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf asked States members to approve the "conceptual" framework before finer details are developed.
It is proposed the model will save the States £23m per year by 2036.
Plans to reform Jersey's healthcare system were first approved by politicians in 2012.
A 493-page proposition put to members on Tuesday said it would seek to move away from the "unsustainable institutional-based model" in place at present, and into "a more modern community-based model".
Components of the new Jersey Care Model (JCM) include:
- The hospital to function primarily as an 'emergency' centre, with acute mental health services on site
- Patient education programmes to promote better self-care
- Transferring knowledge from specialist services to GPs for long-term conditions
- Prevention services for mental health problems
The Health Minister said the changes aimed to tackle the "high level of referrals" that had created a "dependency" on hospital services.
In October the government announced its proposed site for the island's £550m new hospital, due for completion in 2026.
Deputy Rob Ward was one of a number of members who voiced concerns over the levels of staffing available for the JCM.
The Assembly was also told that savings made by the model would not outweigh its costs until 2025.
However Deputy Renouf said the model had been "stress-tested", and had been scrutinised by the Health and Community Services Scrutiny Panel.
He described the JCM as an "exciting" project, and asked States members for their ongoing support.