Jersey 'secret lover' killer Jamie Lee Warn guilty of murder
- Published
A man who kept the body of his "secret lover" in a car for three days has been found guilty of her murder.
Zsuzsanna Besenyei, 37, was found dead on Le Pulec beach in St Ouen, Jersey, on 16 May 2018.
Jamie Lee Warn, 56, of First Tower, was also found guilty at the Royal Court of perverting the course of justice.
He was remanded in custody by Judge William Bailhache until 13 October, when a sentencing date is due to be set.
Warn was found guilty after a retrial, following a successful appeal against his first conviction, in 2019.
The two had met while working together at a hotel, and later began an affair while Warn was already in a relationship.
'Long and complex'
A this second trial, jurors were shown CCTV footage of Miss Besenyei driving to Warn's flat on 10 May 2018 at about 18:00 BST.
Prosecuting, Advocate Simon Thomas said the Hungarian worker had come to collect money Warn had promised her for beauty treatments.
At 20:20 BST, Warn was seen buying hand sanitiser at a local supermarket.
The following day he drove Miss Besenyei's car into First Tower car park, where her body lay in the boot for three days.
In the early hours of 14 May, Warn dumped the body at La Pulec beach. On his journey back he left the car in water at St Aubin's Bay and walked home.
Miss Besenyei's body was discovered two days later face-down in water, but a post-mortem examination could not determine the cause of death.
Det Insp Craig Jackson said it had been a "long and complex investigation".
"We now hope that Zsuzsanna's family can move on with their lives and they gain some form of closure from this verdict," he said.