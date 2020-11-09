Government of Jersey chief executive resigns over second job
- Published
The chief executive of the government of Jersey has resigned following concerns over his taking a second job.
Charlie Parker agreed to step down after speaking with Chief Minister John Le Fondre, who faces a vote of no confidence on Tuesday over the issue.
Senator Le Fondre said Mr Parker's commitment had "never been in doubt", but his position had become a "distraction".
So far three members of the government have resigned ahead of the vote.
In October, it emerged Mr Parker had accepted a role as a non-executive director of a UK investment trust company.
It was later revealed he had failed to ask the States Employment Board (SEB) for permission in writing, after receiving verbal consent from Mr Le Fondre.
The SEB subsequently gave retrospective permission, however politicians expressed concern over the appointment, leading to the vote of no confidence being lodged by Senator Kristina Moore.
Children's and Housing Minister Sam Mezec and Assistant Ministers Montfort Tadier and Steve Pallet have resigned ahead of the vote.
'Rise above politics'
Mr Le Fondre argued the government had been "significantly distracted by an overt attempt to derail the progress" made over the past two years.
He said: "The progress we have made, and the plans set out ahead, have been steered by Charlie as chief executive and I would like to pay tribute to his determination on behalf of the government.
"However, his position has become a distraction from the government agenda, and he has agreed to stand aside.
"[On Tuesday], I will set out why my leadership and this government needs to continue to deliver our ambitious agenda.
"We are getting things done where many others have not made progress before. We will continue to do so and rise above the politics that are engulfing and consuming others."