Jersey chief minister no-confidence vote fails
A vote of no confidence lodged against Jersey's Chief Minister John Le Fondre has failed.
States members voted 29-19 against the motion, with one abstention. It was laid following concerns raised about the government's chief executive taking a second job.
The chief executive Charlie Parker announced his resignation on Monday.
Senator Le Fondre acknowledged public anger, but argued the motion was an "orchestrated campaign" against him.
The failure of the move means his leadership cannot be formally challenged in the States Assembly for six months.
During debate a lack of clarity around decisions and his ability to follow through on promises and inspire the island's government to work together were questioned.
However, having such a motion laid during a global pandemic was also criticised by a number of politicians who praised his leadership.
Deputy Inna Gardiner described the assembly as "deeply, deeply divided" and urged him to take responsibility for his actions.
'Commitment to islanders'
Responding to the debate, Mr Le Fondre defended his record but acknowledged the anger the controversy had stirred up, apologising for "mistakes that had been made".
He said: "I also recognise that we need some form of healing process and to learn the lessons from this. And yes, I have learnt a lesson."
The chief minister said the issue had been "mentally and emotionally" draining for him, his colleagues and his family, arguing the public's response to the issue had been part of an "orchestrated campaign" against his government.
Mr Le Fondre argued his leadership was characterised by integrity, professionalism and achieving consensus.
"Let no one denigrate my integrity or my commitment to the islanders of Jersey," he concluded.