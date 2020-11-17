Overdale approved as new Jersey hospital site
- Published
Overdale has been approved as the site for Jersey's new hospital.
The St Helier site was nominated as the government's preferred choice following a selection process.
Members of the States Assembly voted for the recommendation, with 37 backing the idea, six opposing it and one abstaining.
A planning application for the new hospital is expected to be made in autumn 2021, with plans to complete construction by December 2025.
The chamber agreed a report should be published considering sustainable ways of improving access to the site, while minimising the effect on nearby homes and facilities. Following a separate amendment, the government will also need to publish more details by March 2021, including costs and how the proposals have been affected by Brexit and the Covid pandemic.
The new hospital is expected to cost £550m, although members of the scrutiny panel estimate is to be about £800m.
A total of 82 sites were originally proposed after members of the public were asked to submit their ideas in December.
Each location was assessed against criteria produced by a Citizens Panel to create a shortlist.
The selection process was criticised by a scrutiny panel, which described it as "procedurally flawed" and "subjective rather than objective".
A shortlist of five sites was narrowed to two in September, before Overdale was selected as the Government of Jersey's preferred choice.
The government said it planned for the hospital to care for its first patients in 2026.
Jersey's Council of Ministers described the project as "ambitious, yet achievable" in their proposition.