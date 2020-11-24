Covid-19: Jersey ministers can make masks in shops mandatory
The Government of Jersey has been given the power by the States Assembly to make wearing masks in shops mandatory.
Members also approved laws to limit the size of gatherings, as part of updated Covid-19 regulations.
Currently the wearing of masks is not legally enforceable, with the government continuing to promote them in guidance.
The regulations have created new rules, rather they have set the terms of possible restrictions.
The maximum penalty for breaching any mask or gathering law would be set at £1,000.
Children under 12 years old would not have to wear a mask, along with people exempt for health or disability reasons, according to the regulations.
If a law requiring wearing of face coverings is introduced, it would apply to specific workplaces where a member of the public is present as a customer.
The regulations also allow orders to oblige businesses to collect personal data to aid contact tracing and to refuse service to those not wearing masks.
Any restrictions on the size of gatherings will only apply to groups of 10 or more people.
Visiting people's homes in Jersey was banned during the first wave of the pandemic before the ban was lifted in May, although public health guidance has discouraged meeting indoors since.