Jersey coronavirus cases 'surge' by 84 over weekend
- Published
Jersey has seen a "surge" of 84 new Covid-19 cases since Friday, according to the latest figures.
This takes the island to 247 active infections, nearly three quarters of which are symptomatic.
Further public health measures and guidance are now due to follow the introduction of mandatory masks use in shops from Tuesday.
The updated government advice suggests islanders work from home where possible.
Those over the age of 70 will be advised to avoid socialising indoors with people they do not live with.
Public health officials explained the changes were needed as the island was experiencing "complex, multiple clusters" and a rise which cannot be attributed to a particular event.
More than 2,000 people, nearly 2% of Jersey's population, are isolating as a result of contact tracing, Chief Minister John Le Fondre confirmed.
The full list of measures to be introduced include:
- Advice for people to work from home where possible
- Increased testing of healthcare staff to every two weeks
- Updated shielding advice
- More testing of over-60s
- Finance and legal worker testing, with a large volume of cases linked to these sectors
- Options for increased physical distancing and household bubbles to be provided to ministers
- A law restricting gatherings sizes is expected, but this has not yet been finalised
'Action is needed'
Senator John Le Fondre said: "This surge in cases is not down to one cluster.
"Health officials are seeing case clusters on a larger scale, and we are worried that the number of positive cases being picked up may indicate an increase in hospitalisation as we move forward.
"In the coming weeks we will see large numbers of returning students, family members and friends visiting for Christmas and enhanced social activity.
"Action is needed now to protect the vulnerable, to identify more cases earlier on and to slow the spread."
Health Minister Richard Renouf said: "If this doesn't bring down the numbers of positive cases we may, ultimately, have to move to another lockdown."
"That's something none of us want to see," he added.