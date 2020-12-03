Jersey States: Senator roles to be replaced by more deputies
The role of senator - politicians elected on an island-wide basis - will be removed from the States of Jersey.
Instead those seats will be elected as deputies - so chosen from one of nine districts.
It means 37 members of the States will be deputies and 12 will be constables, who are elected by the residents of each of the 12 island parishes.
States members have also agreed to establishing a boundary commission to start work after the election in 2022.
It would be responsible for ensuring the balance of the population of districts and the number of seats each district elects.
'Kiss goodbye to Constables'
Politicians also agreed to add a 'none of the above' option to ballot papers where the number of candidates is fewer or equal to the number of seats.
If this option receives more votes than the candidate or candidates they would face "an appropriate formal consequence".
Constable of Trinity, Philip Le Sueur described the changes as an "initial compromise" that would eventually see the island "kiss goodbye" to its constables.
However, the Constable of St Martin Karen Shenton Stone argued it would "strengthen the parish system".
Assistant Chief Minister Deputy Rowland Huelin said the debate was "insensitive" during a global pandemic and islanders "couldn't care less".
A call for a binding referendum on the changes was rejected by the States.
The changes need to be drafted and approved by the States before they are enshrined in law.
District details:
- District 1: St Helier South - four seats
- District 2: St Helier Central - five seats
- District 3: St Helier North - four seats
- District 4: St Saviour - five seats
- District 5: St Clement - four seats
- District 6: St Brelade - four seats
- District 7: St Mary, St Ouen and St. Peter - four seats
- District 8: St. John, St. Lawrence and Trinity - four seats
- District 9: Grouville and St. Martin