Covid: Jersey to enter 'hospitality circuit breaker'
Jersey food and hospitality outlets, except takeaways, will have to close from 00:01 GMT on Friday, the government has announced.
The 'circuit breaker' move is part of stricter measures aimed at tackling the spread of coronavirus in the island.
All shops can stay open, but indoor sport and fitness classes and gyms must close and the 2m (6.6ft) distancing law is to be brought back into force.
The measures are expected to remain in place until 4 January.
The Government of Jersey said support for affected businesses would be provided under the co-funded payroll scheme.
There are currently 331 active cases in the island with the majority - 231 - symptomatic and eight cases being treated in hospital.
On Wednesday, 56 new Covid cases were identified, the biggest daily total of new infections recorded so far.
'Stringent restrictions'
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said Jersey's R-rate was currently between 1.4 and 1.9.
"This means each case is, on average, passing the infection onto more than one other person", he said.
"This is too much and we need to introduce more stringent restrictions to protect islanders."
Rules on households mixing over Christmas would be announced in the next few days, Senator Le Fondre confirmed.
Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf warned the island would need to open its Nightingale hospital if cases continued to rise.
Jersey's General Hospital closed to all visitors at 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.
High-risk islanders have been told to adopt "extra measures", which includes avoiding visits to other people's homes.
Deputy Renouf said officials were in "close discussions" with the UK following its approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine.
