Pedestrian killed in Jersey taxi crash named
- Published
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a taxi in Jersey has been named.
Norman Dean, 48, was injured in a serious crash on Mont les Vaux in St Brelade at about 20:19 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital following the collision with a black Mercedes, where he died shortly after.
The States of Jersey Police said investigations were "ongoing" and officers shared their "thoughts and condolences" with the victim's family "at this very sad time".