Covid: Jersey records highest daily figure
- Published
Jersey has recorded 96 new cases of coronavirus, the island's highest daily figure since the pandemic began.
The latest numbers from Sunday bring the total number of active infections to 516.
More than half of cases - 319 - are symptomatic, while 197 are asymptomatic. Seventeen of the cases are being treated in hospital.
The Government of Jersey said technical issues causing delays to testing and contact tracing had been resolved.
Sunday's spike saw 40 patients identified through contact tracing, three through inbound travel, 14 through planned workforce screening, 34 were seeking healthcare and five through admissions screening.
A total of 30 people had recovered since Saturday's figures were released.
After islanders were told to expect delays of up to 24 hours to their results, the government announced on Sunday: "The processing of swabs is fully functional again and we aim to have cleared all outstanding results and return to normal service tomorrow."
It said 811 test results were pending.
The increasing number of cases of Covid-19 has prompted a tightening of restrictions in the last two weeks, including the mandatory wearing of masks in shops and a hospitality circuit-breaker.
Education Minister Tracey Vallois said schools would remain open until Christmas, despite calls for their early closure.
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- EPIDEMIC v PANDEMIC: What's the difference?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?