Covid: Jersey residents can meet in groups of 10 over Christmas
- Published
People in Jersey will be allowed to continue to meet in groups of up to 10 over the Christmas period.
Islanders have been advised by the government not to attend more than three gatherings of six or more people, and should not host more than one gathering per day.
The rules will apply from 23 December to 5 January.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said the advice was "not an ideal solution", but urged islanders to "act responsibly".
There will be no limit on the number of households mixing at gatherings that adhere to the rule of 10.
Children under three years old will not count as one of the 10 guests, the government said.
Formal religious worship and organised support for vulnerable islanders will be allowed to host up to 20 people under the Christmas guidelines.
These events will not count towards the three gatherings rule for individuals, the government said.
There will be no limit on the number of events with five or less people a person can attend.
Funerals will be allowed to continue with up to 20 guests, but weddings will have to follow the rule of 10.
The three gatherings rule has been issued as "guidance", the government added, and would not be enforceable by law.
The latest figures show there were 58 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed on the island since Wednesday, with a total of 630 known active cases.