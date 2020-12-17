Jersey's four-year government plan approved
Jersey's government plan for the next four years has been approved by the States Assembly.
It will allow the government to borrow up to £336m in 2021 in order to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The four-year strategy identifies five key areas of focus: putting children first, islanders' wellbeing, the economy, standard of living, and the environment.
The amended plan was adopted by 40 votes to five.
States members debated the proposals, including amendments put forward, over three days.
The government agreed it would prioritise the return of any unspent money from its 2020 and 2021 budgets to the Consolidated Fund.
It will aim to reduce the amount of money it needs to borrow over the next four years.
'Re-prioritise resources'
The standard rate of income tax for 2021 was set to 20%, following an agreed law change.
Further amendments will see £11.3m transferred from the Health Insurance Fund into the Consolidated Fund in 2021, and a £50,000 review into how parishes fund public services.
Jersey's arts, heritage and culture sectors will continue to receive 1% of overall public expenditure each year, based on a proposition put forward by Deputy Montfort Tadier.
The government plan had originally fell short of this target for 2024, pledging to spend £8.2m (0.93% of public expenditure).
An amendment from External Relations Minister Ian Gorst also requires the Council of Ministers to devise an estates strategy, which will identify government-owned property that could be sold off.
Jersey's chief minister John Le Fondre said the government had to "re-prioritise" resources while it grappled with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.