Coronavirus: Jersey told to 'stop mixing indoors'
- Published
Islanders gathering indoors at home and at work "must stop", Jersey's government has said.
Households should no longer mix indoors and all except essential workers should work from home from Monday.
From midnight, cafes and other food premises will only be able to offer a takeaway service.
Deputy medical officer of health Dr Ivan Muscat said a limited mixing of households would be allowed on Christmas Day and the following day.
He said: "If you must mix with another household you should do so outside in a large space like on the beach, in a park, or in country lanes and always maintain 2m of physical distance at all times.
"Visits for caring purposes can continue but families need to think very carefully about seeing elderly or vulnerable people indoors, for a prolonged period of time."
Dr Muscat said due to the "meaningful special occasions" of Christmas Day and 26 December, islanders could meet indoors on those days.
However, he said islanders "should limit any visits to other households" and go to a maximum of one gathering on each day with a maximum of 10 people at each.
"We may be bored of the virus but the virus is not bored of us we need to continue to respond to the threat it poses," he added.
The island currently has 947 active cases with 548 symptomatic, after 136 new cases were announced on Friday.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said the first deaths of the second wave due to the virus had been reported this week and his "sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families of these individuals".
He said further support measures for businesses were being finalised with details due to be released next week.
