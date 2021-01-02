Covid-19: Jersey health officials welcome drop in cases
Health officials have welcomed a fall in the number of known active cases of coronavirus in Jersey.
As of Thursday evening, the Health Department reported 556 cases, down from 712 earlier in the week.
Of those, 17 were in care homes and 23 in hospital. Some 346 showed symptoms, while 210 did not, it said.
However, officials added it was unclear how far figures reflected infections over the Christmas period, as the virus "could take time" to become apparent.
School start delayed
Forty-four people are known to have died with the virus in Jersey.
Meanwhile, Jersey's deputy medical officer of health has issued allergy advice for coronavirus vaccines.
Dr Ivan Muscat said anyone who had had a severe allergic reaction to medical drugs or an unexplained allergic reaction should avoid the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine and consider the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine instead.
Dr Muscat also said that, despite previous advice, there were no safety concerns relating to either vaccine for pregnant or breastfeeding women.
Clinical trials for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine did not include either pregnant or lactating women, and the company has said available data is so far "insufficient" to determine any risks to pregnancy posed by the vaccine.
The government has delayed the start of the new school term amid concerns about the recent spike in Covid cases.
The States said the delay to 11 January would allow time to test school staff and students in years 11, 12 and 13.
