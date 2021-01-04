Covid-19: Jersey cases drop to 440

BBC News

image captionTest results are pending in 276 suspected cases in Jersey

The number of people known to have coronavirus in Jersey has dropped to 440, latest figures have revealed.

A week ago, active cases peaked at more than 800.

Since New Year's Eve, 61 new cases had been confirmed and 176 people had recovered, the government said.

Of those, 15 people in care homes had the infection and there were 24 people in hospital. Test results are pending in 276 suspected cases.

Forty-four people are known to have died with the virus in Jersey.

Meanwhile, the island's government has delayed the start of the new school term amid concerns about the recent spike in Covid cases.

The States said the delay to 11 January would allow time to test school staff and students in years 11, 12 and 13.

