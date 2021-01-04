Jersey assisted dying jury invites sent out
Islanders have been invited to apply to advise Jersey's government on whether assisted dying should be allowed.
Islanders are being asked to take part in a citizen's jury to discuss if it should be permitted in the island and if so, under what circumstances.
The Health and Social Services Minister Richard Renouf said: "This is a real opportunity to influence and inform future policy and legislation."
Invites are being sent to 4,600 households at random.
Anyone in the households over the age of 16 can register their interest in joining the jury and members will be selected at random from this sample to represent the island.
Calls to review the issue were made after Guernsey's government rejected proposals that may have seen assisted dying legalised in the future in 2018.
'Represents our island'
Deputy Renouf said the jury's creation had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he was "glad" the process was starting in 2021.
"I hope that islanders will register their interest in participating," he added.
The jury is expected to meet online in the spring and make recommendations for consideration by the States Assembly before the end of the year.
An independent advisory panel has been set up to ensure the integrity and robustness of the process.
A member of the panel, Michael De La Haye said: "We will work with independent organisations, who are leaders in participatory democracy, to ensure that the make-up of the jury represents our island, and that the evidence presented to jury members is balanced, accurate and comprehensive."