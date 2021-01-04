BBC News

Covid-19: Jersey £100 voucher scheme sees £2.5m spent on food and bills

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image captionThe Government of Jersey scheme saw more than £10m spent in local businesses

More than £2.5m of the £100 vouchers given to Jersey residents to help the economy was spent on food and bills.

About £2.2m of this was spent in supermarkets and other food businesses, while nearly £350,000 went on utilities and waste charges, according to Government of Jersey figures.

The Spend Local scheme launched in September and saw more than £10m spent.

The voucher was taken up by nearly 98% of the island as part of the government's Covid-19 recovery plans.

Spend local scheme by industry . The top five industries where islanders spent their £100 from the government. Bar chart showing the top five industries where islanders spent their £100 from the government, including education and health, hospitality, supermarket and fast food, utilities and waste, wholesale and retail. .

The sectors which benefitted the most from the scheme were:

  • £4.1m in wholesale and retail businesses
  • £2.2m in supermarkets, fast food and food retail
  • £1.5m in hotels, restaurants and bars
  • £510,000 on health, education and other services
  • £350,000 on utilities and waste

The final £1.4m was spent in a variety of industries ranging from agriculture and fishing, transport and storage, and construction and quarrying.

image copyrightGovernment of Jersey
image captionLocations and concentrations of businesses where the £100 was spent

More than 350,000 individual transactions at business across Jersey between 9 September and 31 October used the pre-paid card given to residents, the government said.

The scheme could only be used at local business with online purchases, savings and gambling not permitted.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Jersey cases drop to 440

    Published
    8 hours ago

  • Jersey school pupils' return delayed in Covid spike

    Published
    31 December 2020

  • Covid: Plan to vaccinate 50k islanders in Jersey by April

    Published
    31 December 2020

  • Jersey's four-year government plan approved

    Published
    17 December 2020

  • Coronavirus: Jersey residents get £100 each to stimulate economy

    Published
    10 July 2020