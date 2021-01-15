BBC News

LibertyBus St Helier service aims to tackle town traffic

Published
image captionThe new LibertyBus route will connect islanders to multiple destinations in St Helier

A new bus service will be trialled in Jersey to try to reduce the number of cars in the island's capital.

The LibertyBus route will follow a loop around St Helier, linking places such as Liberation Station, the General Hospital and the town hall.

It is hoped the service will also offer better connections for town residents to other parts of the island.

The trial route is expected to launch in the summer and will run for at least one year, the government said.

The "frequent and easy to use" service will create a wider network of bus stops across St Helier and "reduce the need for car use", according to the government.

Chief Minister John Le Fondre said it also aimed to make the town "a more desirable place to live, work, do business and visit".

image captionSenator Le Fondre said improving transport links would create a "more sustainable and vibrant economy"

He said: "By connecting to the main bus transport network, the trial service will make it easier for town residents to get to other parts of the island, and for bus users living outside St Helier to get to their end destination such as for instance the hospital and markets, rather than having to walk from Liberation Station."

There are plans to extend the service, if approved, to the new hospital site at Overdale.

Exact details of the trial route, including fares, are being finalised by LibertyBus and the government.

The Minister for Infrastructure Deputy Kevin Lewis said the trial's success would be evaluated in line with the island's Sustainable Transport Policy

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Bus travel

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: Jersey buses to return to full capacity

    Published
    27 August 2020

  • Citizens assembly in Jersey to advise on environmental plan

    Published
    26 February 2020

  • Jersey's 'ambitious' transport policy published

    Published
    31 December 2019

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.