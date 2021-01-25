BBC News

Covid: Jersey Boat Show 2021 is cancelled

image copyrightPorts of Jersey
image captionShow organisers said "the continuing safety" of people at the show remained their priority

The 2021 Jersey Boat Show has been cancelled, organisers have confirmed.

It was due to be held in May but organisers said they had "reluctantly" called it off because of coronavirus restrictions.

The event usually welcomes tens of thousands of visitors and islanders every year to the waterfront.

Bosses said they hoped that, if restrictions changed, they might try to "stage some form of maritime celebration" in the summer.

Ports of Jersey and sponsor Barclays said "the continuing safety and well-being of our local community and all those taking part" remained their priority.

Ports of Jersey added that it remained "committed to supporting our valuable marine leisure industry, especially in these challenging times".

The 2019 event had an estimated 35,000 people visiting over its three days.

