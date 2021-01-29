Jersey's second political party launches
Islanders will be able to vote for a new political party in Jersey at the 2022 General Election.
The Progress Party has launched itself as a "grass roots" group with members "actively encouraged to participate in developing policy and decision making".
It will join Reform Jersey as one of two political parties in the island.
Senator Steve Pallett will serve as the party's interim leader, with fellow members including Deputy Steve Luce and former deputy Eddie Noel.
The Progress Party will aim to "represent a broad cross section of the local population", according to Senator Pallett.
He said membership would be "at its heart", with the aim to encourage islanders to become "more interested in local politics".
'Shared vision'
In Jersey most sitting politicians were elected to the States Assembly on an individual basis.
Reform Jersey holds five seats in parliament following the 2018 General Election, including party chairman Senator Sam Mezec.
Senator Pallet said having politicians with "a shared vision and manifesto" was the "way forward".
Mr Luce will act as the party's secretary and Mr Noel will act as treasurer.
The party is due to be officially registered at the Royal Court under Jersey's 2008 Political Parties Law on Friday.