Government of Jersey appoints interim chief executive
- Published
An interim chief executive has been appointed by the Government of Jersey.
Paul Martin was given the 12-month contract following the resignation of Charlie Parker in November, after concerns were raised over a second job he held with a UK investment company.
He will begin work on 1 March, while Mr Parker will finish his role on 31 March, the government said.
Mr Martin currently works as the chief executive of two London boroughs, Wandsworth and Richmond upon Thames.
His experience includes more than 38 years in the UK Civil Service, 22 of which have been spent in chief executive roles.
'Experienced and steady'
Mr Martin said he was "looking forward" to the opportunity and would "immerse myself in the island both professionally and personally", despite being on a fixed term contract.
"I am very aware that Jersey has a special heritage and character and am committed to taking on this 12-month role in a way that puts islanders at the centre of their government's ambitions," he added.
The appointment was made after 17 applications were considered by a panel from the Jersey Appointments Commission with "independent oversight", the government said.
The panel was made up of Chief Minister John Le Fondre, two members of the commission, an independent member and chaired by a representative of the UK Civil Service Commission - who functioned as a regulator and did not vote on the final selection.
Senator Le Fondre explained the incoming CEO will bring in an "experienced and steady hand on the tiller" while the government seeks to appoint someone to the role on a permanent basis.
He said: "His career experience will be of direct benefit to the government as we navigate the effects of Brexit, Covid-19 and a global economic downturn."
