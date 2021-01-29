Covid-19: Mask use mandatory in Jersey shops for everyone
- Published
Everyone will have to wear a mask at all times in retail spaces in Jersey, according to new government guidance.
The minister for health and social services has amended Covid-19 guidelines to state that anyone entering a shop must always wear a mask while on site.
The requirement will be effective from Saturday for customers and employees.
Previously, retail staff were only required to wear masks in the presence of customers.
Deputy Richard Renouf said: "This small but important change... will mean greater protection for retail staff and customers."
"It will also help further protect our essential supply chains from Covid-19 transmission," he added.
Any business found to be breaching the rules will be liable to enforcement measures and legal action.
Wearing face masks in shops in Jersey for customers was also temporarily made mandatory in November.