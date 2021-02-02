Man in 'unknown condition' after falling from height at building site
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after falling from a platform on a construction site.
States of Jersey Police were called to Ann Street in St Helier at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday to reports of a man having fallen from height.
The individual was treated by paramedics at the scene, and taken to Jersey's General Hospital for assessment. His condition is unknown.
Police said no arrests have been made and an investigation was underway.
