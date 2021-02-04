'Massive impact' of pandemic on Jersey youth mental health
The coronavirus pandemic has had a "massive impact" on the mental health of young people in Jersey, with increasing numbers receiving support.
New figures show 1,902 people aged between 14 and 25 received counselling in 2020, compared to 1,341 in 2019, the Youth Enquiry Service (YES) said.
A new online counselling programme for young people has had 250 sign ups since launch in November.
The Kooth service is designed to be free, safe and anonymous.
Mr Capern from YES reassured young islanders someone was always "ready to listen" and offer support.
He said: "We know that Covid-19 has had a massive impact on young people's mental health.
"Youth workers continue to do a fantastic job supporting young people through schools, in town, and over the phone.
"Although Covid-19 means that we can't meet in person, our youth work team are still here to listen and provide support."
Government funding is being directed to redesign Jersey's Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) to improve support on offer, the government said.
The areas targeted for investment include early intervention, expanding community support services to seven days per week and improving and refocusing CAMHS as a specialist service.
Plans are also underway to set up a specialist helpline for parents, carers and professionals to contact the service.
