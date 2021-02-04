Torquay railway signal box auctioned for £65,750
A Victorian signal box which was once earmarked as a holiday home has sold for £65,750.
The Grade 2 listed box at Torre Station in Torquay, Devon, saw rival bidders compete to claim the online auction lot.
The three-storey-high box is just a mile from the seafront on the English Riviera.
The top floor still has the signal levers in place, although they no longer work.
The signal house's planning permission to turn it into a holiday home has lapsed, auctioneer Paul Fosh pointed out.
But it said there had been "discussions" with the local authority to get it reinstated.
Torre Station is unmanned but is still used by passengers travelling between Exeter and Paignton.