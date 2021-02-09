Jersey appoints new education and housing ministers
Deputy Jeremy Macon has been appointed as Jersey's next education minister.
Deputy Macon will replace Senator Tracey Vallois who resigned in January after claiming her concerns about the reopening of schools in the island had been dismissed.
He will retain his position as the minister for children as part of his new role.
Deputy Russell Labey will fill Mr Macon's previous appointment as housing minister.
Both members were nominated by chief minister John Le Fondre and were not challenged for the positions.
Under his new title as the minister for children and education, Deputy Macon said he planned to introduce more internships and apprenticeships in a bid to improve employability among young people.
'Steep learning curve'
He also said there would be a focus on developing an improved political education programme for school pupils over the next six months.
He thanked Senator Vallois for her "commitment" to education, and said he had been "honoured" to work as her assistant minister.
Deputy Labey told States members he was "surprised" to have been nominated, but was prepared to take on a "steep learning curve" as housing minister.
He said it was a "huge wrench" to leave his role as Chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, but said he remained committed to ensuring its proposed electoral reform was implemented.
Senator Le Fondre is due to sign an order which will formalise Mr Macon and Mr Labey's responsibilities.
