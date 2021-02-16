Jersey to offer on-island mental health nursing degree
A new nursing degree launched in Jersey will allow islanders to complete their studies without leaving the island.
The three-year mental health programme will be awarded by the University of Chester.
Students will be taught by nursing tutors on the island and will complete their clinical practice in Jersey's hospital and community settings.
Chief Nurse Rose Naylor said it was a "long anticipated" move that would maximise Jersey's "home-grown talent".
The Bachelors degree will prepare prospective nurses to care for people "of all ages, with a variety of mental health and social care needs, both in their home, in the community and in hospital", the Government of Jersey said.
Students will spend half their time studying theory and the other half working day, night, weekday, and weekend shifts in clinical practice.
There will be no fees to pay for the course, but students will not be paid during their training, the government said.
'Major development'
It is hoped the first intake of students will begin in September, following final approval from the Nursing and Midwifery Council expected next month.
Applicants must have lived in Jersey for at least five years or be living in the island on license.
Ms Naylor said: "Long anticipated, this is a major development for Jersey, especially as it will increase access to careers in this important field of nursing.
"This will help to strengthen the island's mental health workforce with home-grown talent without the need for students to go off-island to study."
The Minister for Health and Social Services Deputy Richard Renouf said increasing staffing numbers in mental health was "important for the future of the service and the mental well-being of islanders".
Those who are interested in the programme are being asked to register their interest on the government website.
