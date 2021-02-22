Covid: Jersey hospitality sector 'raring to go' as pubs reopen
Pubs, cafés and restaurants in Jersey have reopened to dine-in customers for the first time since December.
A "hospitality circuit-breaker" on 4 December forced venues to close their doors other than for takeaways, after a surge in coronavirus cases.
Up to 10 people from different households can drink together if they order a substantial meal from Monday.
Members of the hospitality industry have described it as "a real page-turning moment".
Jolyon Baker, the owner of Le Braye cafe in St Ouen, said: "It's wonderful news and we're really looking forward to it. It's just what we've longed for.
"It's been a real rollercoaster, very uncertain and very stressful for our staff. We have a fantastic team and it's been hard to see all of the ups and downs."
David Warr, who is in charge of Cooper's Coffee in St Helier, said: "It's a real page-turning moment, which is great.
"Pent-up demand is suddenly being unleashed. I think there's going to be a huge surge in business in the next two or three weeks."
Dominic Jones, who runs JP Restaurants, said: "We're feeling excited and raring to go."
Although there will be many changes for customers, he said they would be "welcomed back with the same smile".
"We have had 800 bookings for 3,000 people already, so people are obviously confident about going out and that's what we want."